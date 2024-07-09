Ozzy Osbourne Added To “WWE Champions” Mobile Game

The following was sent to us:

The Prince of Darkness, Ozzy Osbourne, Joins “WWE Champions”

Players can unlock and play as Ozzy by collecting signature Ozzy-themed items as part of Summer of Darkness event

LOS ANGELES – July 9, 2024 – “WWE Champions,” the number one downloaded WWE mobile game, will face a Blizzard of Ozz when Ozzy Osbourne enters the ring as a playable character during the game’s Summer of Darkness event.

Starting today, players will have the chance to unlock and play as the greatest heavy metal singer of all time by earning signature Ozzy-themed items in game. By completing timed quests, players can obtain Ozzy’s Sunglasses, Studded Bracelets, Demonic Rings and Ozzy-themed Vinyls. Once players collect enough of these, they will be able to add Ozzy Osbourne to their roster. Collect even more of these unique items to upgrade Ozzy and unleash a true “Killer of Giants.”

“Ozzy Osbourne is a legend and WWE Hall of Famer, and is the perfect addition to our WWE Champions roster,” said Zoe Chen, General Manager for “WWE Champions” at Scopely. “Players can expect the Prince of Darkness to sport his own signature style in the ring and we can’t wait to see what sort of dream matches the community experiences as he battles dark icons like The Undertaker, Karrion Kross, and countless other modern and legendary Superstars.”

Ozzy Osbourne comes with his own unique attire and moveset that bring their own gothic flavor to “WWE Champions,” the beloved and challenging puzzle RPG experience available on mobile and Web. Ozzy’s trickster style allows him to get the upper hand on technician Superstars!

Moves include:

“Crazy Train”

“Diary of a Madman”

“Now You See It (Now You Don’t)”

“Shot in the Dark”

“Hellraiser”

“No More Tears”

“Flying High Again”

For more information on Ozzy as well as gameplay updates, check out this week’s “WWE Champions” blog post.