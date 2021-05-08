Pat McAfee Comments On Segment That Was Filmed But Didn’t Air On SmackDown

WWE published a video on social media of Pat McAfee arriving to the Thunderdome in a Vince McMahon costume for the May 7th 2021 “Throwback” edition of Smackdown. The segment did not air on television.

Pat McAfee commented on the segment:

Tonight was gonna be a memorable 1. I was prepared to have no voice for weeks.. Got the Bentley driven DAHN there. Shaved my face 4 the first time in my life.

Ideas got changed immediately after filming this 😂😂

I’m thankful we got the clip.All in all fun night on #SmackDAHN https://t.co/ziKTIkyaSS

— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 8, 2021