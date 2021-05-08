Pat McAfee Comments On Segment That Was Filmed But Didn’t Air On SmackDown

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

WWE published a video on social media of Pat McAfee arriving to the Thunderdome in a Vince McMahon costume for the May 7th 2021 “Throwback” edition of Smackdown. The segment did not air on television.

Pat McAfee commented on the segment:

