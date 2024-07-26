Pat McAfee Expected To Take Time Off From WWE

Pat McAfee’s time with WWE appears to be coming to an end yet again.

McAfee joined ESPN College GameDay in September 2022, prompting a hiatus from WWE due to his travel schedule. Before that, he was a SmackDown commentator alongside Michael Cole.

The original plan was for him to return after the college football season, but with his daily radio show, ESPN commitments, and becoming a father, he had to scale back his WWE duties. He appeared at the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 39, as well as a segment on SmackDown with The Rock and Austin Theory.

McAfee returned to the Raw booth earlier this year, and he was paired with Cole again. McAfee announced earlier this week that he would return to ESPN’s College Gameday on Saturdays during the football season. The show premieres on August 24th.

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that, while not confirmed, McAfee is expected to take time off again for WWE during the football season.

It should be noted that this is all speculation until McAfee or WWE confirms he is taking another break.