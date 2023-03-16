Pat McAfee Not Expected To Return To WWE Commentary For The “Foreseeable” Future

Wade Barrett discussed his role as a WWE SmackDown commentator in an interview with The Daily Star:

He said, “It’s as permanent as you can ever be in a role in WWE! Historically things have always been switched around and teams have been moved from here to there, and I’m not saying I’m going to be in the SmackDown hot seat for the next ten years or anything like that. But in terms of the foreseeable, it’s going to be me and [Michael] Cole going forward. Pat McAfee is always going to be a friend of WWE. He’s an incredibly talented guy and we’re all fans of his, too, but he has a lot on his plate.”

McAfee recently expressed doubts about his future with WWE and other ventures.