Pat McAfee’s Return Legitimately Kept From Michael Cole, Corey Graves Ahead Of WWE Royal Rumble

Michael Cole and Corey Graves were legitimately surprised to see Pat McAfee on Saturday night.

PWInsider.com is reporting that the WWE production team, most notably commentators Cole and Graves, were surprised by McAfee’s return appearance as special commentator at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view on Saturday night at The Alamodome in San Antonio, TX.

Apparently the duo were prepared to call the show as a two-man commentary team, and that the production team legitimately scrambled to get the former Indianapolis Colt a chair and headset after he made his entrance at the start of the PPV show.