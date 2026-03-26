Paul Bearer’s Son Daniel Moody Passes Away At 39

According to Steve Stasiak of Book Pro Wrestlers, Daniel Moody, the son of the late Paul Bearer, has passed away at 39.

The cause of death has not been disclosed, but updates will be provided as they become available.

Daniel appeared at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony in 2014 with his brother, Michael, to accept their father’s induction. Paul Bearer passed away in March 2013, and Daniel’s older brother, Michael, passed away in 2014. Daniel had a brief in-ring career as DJ Pringle—a nod to his father’s non-WWE name, Percy Pringle—with matches taking place in 2007 and 2013.

Stasiak wrote, “Daniel Moody, known to many in wrestling as DJ Pringle, has passed away.

Daniel was the son of Paul Bearer — a man whose voice, presence, and character became part of wrestling history forever. And like so many second-generation names, Daniel carried that connection with him, while also being his own person in the wrestling world.

For those who met him, worked with him, or simply followed along over the years, this one hits on a different level. There’s history there. There’s family there. And there’s a bond to the business that never really leaves.

Moments like this remind you how small the wrestling world really is… and how deep those roots go.

We send our thoughts, prayers, and respect to Daniel’s friends, family, and everyone connected to him — especially those who knew him beyond the name and the legacy.

Rest in peace, Daniel.”