Paul Heyman Addresses Ronda Rousey’s Status With WWE

In an interview with NYPost.com, Paul Heyman commented on Ronda Rousey’s status with WWE:

“Everyone presumes that Ronda Rousey’s contract expires at a certain time. I don’t understand why people don’t realize that perhaps, just perhaps, Ronda Rousey’s contract has been extended or she has worked out a new deal and it would not benefit either WWE or Ronda Rousey to go public with that information. But why wouldn’t people understand that it would be kept secret?”

“Ronda Rousey is a trailblazer, and I would suggest the next time you see Ronda Rousey she will be making history in whatever she does. And if she does it with WWE, it will be something that will elevate the manner in which women’s wrestling is performed and presented because Ronda will never be the status quo. Ronda Rousey will always disrupt the status quo and create a new environment that all others must aspire to.”