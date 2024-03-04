Paul Heyman Announced For The 2024 WWE Hall Of Fame

Paul Heyman will take his rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame, doing so in Philadelphia, the iconic home of ECW.

The Associated Press reported on Monday that Heyman would be the first member of the honorary class. The ceremony will take place after SmackDown on April 5th at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, during WrestleMania weekend.

“I consistently feel like I’m just getting started, and I’m just figuring this out,” Heyman said. “To me, what is an incomplete body of work, because there’s still things I want to accomplish, I never felt comfortable accepting that is a reflection upon an entire career.”

Heyman got his start in wrestling in the 1970s as a WWWF photographer for Vince McMahon Sr. He later worked as a manager in WCW before taking over the book for ECW in the mid-1990s.

While in charge of ECW and later owning it, he revolutionized the wrestling industry with an Ediger product, paving the way for countless wrestlers, some of whom rose to prominence, including Steve Austin. After the brand closed in 2001, he went to work as an on-screen talent and member of the creative team. He left in 2006 and returned in 2012 as Brock Lesnar’s advocate. He has been affiliated with The Bloodline for several years, and in 2020, he will serve as Roman Reigns’ Wiseman.