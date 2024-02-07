Paul Heyman Comments On This Week’s WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Event In Vegas

Paul Heyman is cordially inviting, you, the members of the WWE Universe, to the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Event this Thursday in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“The Wise Man” of The Bloodline and special counsel to your “Tribal Chief,” the WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns, took to social media on Tuesday to post a statement regarding this Thursday’s WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Event in Las Vegas, which will feature among others, The Rock, Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns.

A MOST “RELEVANT” INVITATION



Ladies and Gentlemen, my name is Paul Heyman. On behalf of the Reigning, Defending, Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns, I hereby cordially invite you to ACKNOWLEDGE YOUR TRIBAL CHIEF live, in person, this Thursday at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Event, which takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada at 4pm Pacific Time (7pm Eastern) … and is FREE to attend!



Hosted by Pat McAfee and

Michael Cole, this event will stream LIVE on Peacock and all WWE platforms, and will feature Triple H, The Rock, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, and is delivered by Pizza Hut!