Paul Heyman On Working With Older & Current Stars From Legendary Wrestling Families

Paul Heyman has been in the business long enough to have worked behind-the-scenes and in front of the camera with multiple generations of legendary families in the pro wrestling industry.

On Thursday, the longtime pro wrestling personality posted a “Throwback Thursday” post on his official Instagram and Twitter feeds.

The post featured a statement from the former ECW promoter wishing “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes a happy birthday.

Heyman’s comments included mentions of his work with Vincent James McMahon and Vincent Kennedy McMahon, Sika Anoa’i and Roman Reigns, as well as Dusty Rhodes and Cody Rhodes.

“I’ve worked with Vincent James McMahon and with Vincent Kennedy McMahon,” Heyman started. “I’ve worked with Sika Anoa’i and with YOUR Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.”

Heyman continued, “And I’ve whispered ideas in the ear(s) of the ‘super genius’ The American Dream and a WONDERFUL teacher, Dusty Rhodes … and whispered in the (ears) of [Cody Rhodes] as well. Happy Birthday, young man. We are in eager anticipation of your return!”

Check out the post from Paul Heyman’s official Instagram page, which literally features a photo of “The Evil Genius” whispering in the ear of “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes below.