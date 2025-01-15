Paul Heyman Declares Himself The GOAT Of Wrestling

Paul Heyman recently appeared on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, where he emphatically rejected the notion of being labeled as “one of” the greatest managers and creative minds in professional wrestling history. Heyman, whose name is often mentioned alongside legends like Bobby Heenan and Jim Cornette, made it clear that he demands recognition as the greatest, not merely part of a broader group.

Heyman didn’t hold back in expressing his disdain for the qualifier “one of.” Using a colorful analogy, he explained, “I’m not flattered by that at all… If your significant other wakes up next to you and says you’re one of the best lovers I’ve ever had, is it ‘Hey honey, we’re spending the money in bed?’ Or is it a call to the divorce lawyer? ‘One of’ is not flattering at all. The object is to be the greatest.”

He elaborated further, asserting that any biography describing him as “one of” the best loses credibility in his eyes. “When they write ‘one of’ as their credentialed biography of Paul Heyman, it immediately kills their credibility. Anybody that follows this industry knows that I’m not ‘one of’ anything. I am the GOAT, and that should be acknowledged, accepted, respected, and worshipped.”

Heyman also addressed inaccuracies in his online profiles, singling out Wikipedia as an example. “When they read Wikipedia and it goes ‘one of,’ they look at that and go, ‘fk Wikipedia.’ If Wikipedia would like to unfk that f**k, then they are welcome to change that biography into what is historically accurate.”

Heyman’s remarks reflect his unwavering confidence and his insistence on being celebrated as the unparalleled master of his craft, a reputation he has built over decades of influential work in the wrestling industry.

