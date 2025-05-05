Paul Heyman On Solo Sikoa: “He Is The Most Improved Performer Over A One-Year Span Ever”

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman spoke with Shakiel Mahjouri from SHAK Wrestling about several topics, including Solo Sikoa.

Heyman said, “I think Solo Sikoa was the single most improved performer in WWE from WrestleMania 40 through this week right now, and I am so proud of what he accomplished in that time. I would dare say that if you look back a few years from now at the year that he had and carrying that side of ‘SmackDown,’ that it wasn’t only the most improved performer of the past year, that he is perhaps, in a one-year span, the most improved performer over a one-year span ever.”

On how Sikoa can now carry his end on the microphone:

“He went from being a stoic mute to being someone who can carry his end of the microphone against anybody that he wanted to, including me, including Roman Reigns, including anybody that stepped up against him on the microphone. Solo Sikoa held his own. I did not hear of, witness, nor read about — even on the cynical internet — of a bad match that he had over the course of the past year. He delivered in the ring. He delivered on the mic. He carried ‘SmackDown’ from an antagonist position on the mic. Even after I was gone, still carried his end of it, and then held his own against Roman on the mic as well.”

