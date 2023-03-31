Paul Heyman On Tonight’s “Storm Before The Storm,” Breakker/Hayes Tension, Undertaker

– Undertaker is ready for his show at WrestleMania Weekend in Los Angeles, CA. The WWE Hall of Fame legend took to social media on Friday to promote his one-man show, “Undertaker 1 deadMAN Show,” in L.A. “It’s WrestleMania weekend,” he wrote. “See you tonight, L.A.!”

– The Raw Women’s Champion is ready for this weekend. Bianca Belair took to Twitter on Friday and wrote, “WrESTleMania 39. I want it. Real bad.” Check out the tweet below.

– Also ready for this weekend are NXT Champion Bron Breakker and his opponent for the NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 main event, Carmelo Hayes. WWE NXT’s official Twitter feed posted the following video showing the tension between the two during their photo shoot for their WrestleMania Weekend showdown. Check it out below.

– And finally, Paul Heyman took to social media to hype the “storm before the storm” at WrestleMania SmackDown tonight in the “All Rhodes lead to Roman” segment between “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns and “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes. “Take a deep breath, ladies and gentlemen,” Heyman wrote. “We’re entering the storm before the storm!” Check out the tweet below.