Paul Heyman References AEW And Vince McMahon, Calls Out Michael Cole’s WWE Loyalty

The fallout from WrestleMania 41 continues to ripple across the WWE Universe, and tensions came to a head during a fiery exchange between Paul Heyman and Michael Cole on The Pat McAfee Show. The confrontation stemmed from Heyman’s shocking betrayal of Roman Reigns and CM Punk during Night 1 of WrestleMania, when he sided with Seth Rollins in the main event triple threat match.

Cole, clearly still reeling from the events of the weekend, confronted Heyman head-on, questioning the motivations behind his loyalty shift.

“I want to know how much Seth Rollins paid you to pull off what happened on Saturday night,” Cole asked bluntly.

Heyman, never one to back down from a verbal sparring match, responded with a signature biting comeback.

“About a dollar less than Vince McMahon used to pay you to be JR’s [Jim Ross] lackey. I’m sorry, were you going to the lowest bidder back then? Never saw you jump to WCW.”

Cole remained composed and simply answered, “Never.”

Heyman continued the verbal assault, referencing WWE’s competition and taking another dig at Cole’s longstanding WWE allegiance.

“I don’t see you going to Jacksonville anytime soon,” he added, alluding to AEW’s headquarters.

Cole shot back with another one-word response: “Nope.”

Heyman then delivered a final, scathing jab.

“So you’re staying with the highest bidder, right? So you’re just like the hooker on Las Vegas Boulevard.”

The explosive back-and-forth quickly went viral, with fans and analysts alike weighing in on the real-life tension spilling over into WWE media appearances. Whether this was a candid exchange or a carefully crafted extension of the ongoing WrestleMania storyline remains to be seen—but one thing is clear: the drama surrounding Heyman’s betrayal isn’t dying down anytime soon.

