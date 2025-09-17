Paul Heyman Sparks Controversy With Comments On AJ Lee

Paul Heyman has never been one to hold back, and during an appearance on ESPN’s First Take with Stephen A. Smith, the “Wise Man” shared his controversial thoughts on the upcoming mixed tag team match at WWE Wrestlepalooza.

The bout will see CM Punk and AJ Lee reunite in the ring to face World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch. However, Heyman questioned the decision to involve AJ Lee in the storyline at all.

“I actually think this is a complete misuse of CM Punk’s family,” Heyman said. “To be very honest with you, I don’t think AJ Lee is in the league of the greatest women’s wrestler of all time, Becky Lynch — the first woman to ever main event WrestleMania and win. By the way, she won the match. She didn’t just main event it. She won the match against Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair. I think it should simply be Seth Rollins versus CM Punk, and the loser keeps AJ Lee.”

Heyman’s remarks come just weeks after Clash in Paris, where Roman Reigns attacked him earlier in the night before Becky Lynch aligned herself with Rollins and The Vision to cost Punk the World Heavyweight Championship.

The highly anticipated mixed tag match will take place this Saturday, September 20, at Wrestlepalooza.