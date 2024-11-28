Paul Heyman’s Issues Cryptic Response To Brock Lesnar Question

Paul Heyman spoke with Shakiel Mahjouri on the SHAK Wrestling channel ahead of Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series PLE. Heyman returned to WWE TV last Friday on SmackDown, announcing CM Punk as the fifth member of The OG Bloodline’s crew.

On working behind the scenes in WWE:

“It’s no secret. I mean, because if you read some of the interviews that have been done with with a number of people, be it Bron Breakker or Damian Priest or Bronson Reed, let alone, Jey Uso, or Gunther, you know, it’s no secret I’ve been working with a lot of the young talent backstage and love doing it because there there are so few veterans that are available at their disposal right there during the show for instant feedback, for that last moment before they go through the curtains of observation of what could make the segment better.”

If he would rank the Bloodline storyline as one of the best in wrestling history:

“Because of the longevity that this story line has had, I have to rank it number one. I mean, the money drawing years of the Horsemen weren’t this long. The money drawing years of the NWO wasn’t this long. The money drawing years of Austin versus McMahon wasn’t this long. Hogan vs Savage. Hogan vs Piper which put WrestleMania on the map. So just in terms of overall storytelling and constant web and flow of affecting other people’s environment in the roster and how they tell their stories, I would suggest it’s the most significant. It’s the biggest money drawing. It has the most longevity, It’s held the most interest, and overall, it has done so by being the most intriguing and compelling, because at every turn, you see the characters not just turn towards what the story calls for, but the long term effects of the development of these characters and the evolution of these characters is never lost on us.”

If he has recently spoken to Brock Lesnar:

“You know, it’s funny when people ask me about that, and it’s the same answer I would have given in 2002 or in 2009 when he was the UFC Heavyweight Champion. People would see me in the background in his training camps or his fights. When it comes to Brock Lesnar, Lesnar doesn’t like to be discussed about anything, about his life that’s off camera. So if I do speak to Brock Lesnar, he would want that to be private. If I don’t speak with Brock Lesnar, he would want that to be private. I would never want to violate his wish of privacy. Number two, I would fear for a human being that would want to violate the feeling of privacy that would be decided by Brock Lesnar. So based on both love and appreciation for the man and a healthy dose of absolute fear of the man, I will neither confirm nor deny my knowledge of even the existence of a species on this planet that carries the name, Brock Lesnar.”

Thoughts on CM Punk:

“You just realize rebels age out, and once they do, they can no longer be the embodiment of the disruption that progresses against the establishment, and yet he is now the older rebel with a little bit more wisdom behind him and a little more tact involved, and he has a much more compelling character and a persona, let alone his ability to portray it, than ever before. If you had told me that in 2012 that 12 years later, CM Punk would be a far more fascinating character now than he was at the height of his rebellious status, I’d say that’s just not in the cards for him, and yet, I look at what he did with McIntyre this year, and I realize he’s so much more interesting now. He has such a deeper connection with the audience now, which I never thought would be possible.”

