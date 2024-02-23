Paul “Triple H” Levesque Defeats AEW President Tony Khan To Win “Booker Of The Year” Award

The results of the 43rd annual Wrestling Observer Newsletter readership awards were released this week on the F4WOnline.com website.

AEW President Tony Khan won the “Booker of the Year” award in 2021 and 2022, but lost to Paul “Triple H” Levesque in 2023. In previous years, AEW publicly celebrated Khan’s victories.

Here are the voting results for 2023:

1. PAUL LEVESQUE 360

2. Tony Khan 146

3. Juan Manuel Mar 104

4. Shuji Ishikawa 74

5. Rossy Ogawa 68

6. Gedo 45

7. Shawn Michaels 28

8. Andy Quildan 19

9. Scott D’Amore 16