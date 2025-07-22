Paul Walter Hauser Wears PROGRESS PROTEUS Title To Fantastic Four World Premiere

The following was sent to PWMania.com:

Paul Walter Hauser, our PROGRESS Wrestling PROTEUS World Champion wore the coveted championship to the World Premiere of Fantastic Four: First Steps in Los Angeles!

Repping the championship at the Fantastic Four World Premiere, Paul said “I’m actually a wrestler trapped in a character actor’s body” Paul Walter Hauser plays the ruler of Subterranea, Harvey Elder aka Mole Man in the summer blockbuster by Marvel Studios. Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn portray the titular team in the film which is available to view in cinemas this week.

Lee McAteer, co-owner of PROGRESS Wrestling said: “We couldn’t be prouder of Paul Walter Hauser’s incredible success, both in Hollywood and the squared circle. To see him hold the PROGRESS PROTEUS World Championship and represent PROGRESS worldwide has been nothing short of amazing. We can’t wait to welcome Paul back to PROGRESS in London on 25th August to defend his championship.”

After capturing the title at Chapter 179: PROGRESS Las Vegas in a scramble match against Charles Crowley, Adam Priest, EFFY, and Simon Miller, Paul will be defending his PROGRESS Wrestling PROTEUS Championship at Chapter 183: 100 Volts on Monday 25th August at the Electric Ballroom in Camden, London.

Find out who Paul will be defending the title against this Sunday in London when Charles Crowley (who is also in the Fantastic Four movie) faces Simon Miller at the Electric Ballroom during Stay Humble, live on Triller TV+ and DEMAND PROGRESS PLUS.

