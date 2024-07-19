Paul Wight (The Big Show) Gives Update On His Health

After years of risking his life in the professional wrestling industry, Paul Wight, often known as The Big Show, is enjoying the finest life has to offer.

The future WWE Hall of Famer surprised many when he departed the company after 20 years. He joined AEW in February 2021, where he wrestled a few matches and served as an announcer.

Chris Jericho and Wight reunited on the Chris Jericho Cruise earlier this year, and they wore their old WWE tag team outfits for the match.

On the voyage, Wight informed fan that he was having knee surgery. In March, Wight announced on Instagram that he would be returning to the ring soon. It’s July, and that hasn’t happened yet.

As seen below, the AEW star announced on Instagram that he is back in the gym after having his knees and hips replaced.