PCO Comments On Possibly Appearing In WWE As Part Of The TNA Crossover

TNA star PCO recently spoke with Straight Talk Wrestling on a number of topics including possibly appearing in WWE NXT as part of the working relationship between NXT and TNA.

PCO said, “I think the day you see that, I think the roof will go off the building.” “That would be pretty amazing. Yeah, I’ve got a strong feeling it’s gonna happen. I don’t know, I’ve just always been super close to guessing a little bit. I don’t know all things are gonna happen, I never know how.”

“When I decided to stay with TNA, I was supposed to stay. I had a conversation with Scott [D’Amore] before he got fired. I don’t know, for whatever reason, he convinced me to stay. He had planned for Montreal, and then after the month that it was supposed to be on, it didn’t happen, and then it came back. The way it’s happening now, it’s like I know why I’ve been with TNA for the last three years. Now everything is aligned with this.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



