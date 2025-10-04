Penta Open To Returning To TNA Amid WWE Partnership

WWE star Penta appeared on the Battleground podcast to discuss various topics, including his willingness to return to TNA Wrestling as part of the promotion’s working relationship with WWE.

Penta said, “Why not, man? I’m open for everything. I come to WWE to conquer everything, no matter what. No matter if it’s NXT Championships, no matter if it’s AAA, no matter if it’s TNA, no matter nothing.”

He continued, “Right now, my purpose, I am focused on two things. Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship and WrestleMania 42. Penta is open. I want to show to the world who is the real Penta because Penta is violence, passion, aggressive. At the same time, Penta come from nothing and when you come from nothing, you lose nothing.”

Penta added, “This is my mentality every day.”

Penta previously competed for TNA (iMPACT Wrestling) from 2018 to 2019.

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)