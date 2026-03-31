Penta vs. Vikingo Announced For WWE Intercontinental Title In AAA

During the main event of Rey de Reyes Week Three, an intense verbal clash erupted between El Hijo del Vikingo and the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion, Penta. Vikingo, accompanied by Omos and Dorian Roldan, was the first to come out.

He criticized the wrestler formerly known as Mini Vikingo and chastised the crowd for failing to give him the respect he believed he deserved. Vikingo then set his sights on Penta, declaring his intention to challenge for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 42 and calling Penta out directly.

Penta soon entered to a huge ovation, mocking Vikingo’s pronunciation and claiming that nobody in AAA would miss Vikingo if he were to join WWE. He then confronted Vikingo directly, prompting Omos to step between them. Penta took a significant shot at the former AAA Mega Champion, asserting that not even Vikingo’s mother respects him and that he looks ridiculous in his “baptism suit.”

Penta threatened to bust Vikingo open, stating that if he wanted the match, he would get it. After shoving Vikingo, Penta held his championship belt up in Omos’ face.

The championship match has been officially scheduled for the April 11 episode of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. This will mark the first time in AAA’s history that the WWE Intercontinental Championship will be defended in their promotion. Penta announced this during Rey de Reyes Week One.