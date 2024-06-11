Photo: Absent WWE Star At The Performance Center

Due to an injury that has sidelined one star, WWE has been without a key tag team for months.

Erik from The Viking Raiders underwent successful neck fusion surgery last year. Erik confirmed on Instagram that he had surgery for his C6 and C7 vertebrae at Andrews Sports Medicine in Birmingham, Alabama.

Erik was last seen in action when The Viking Raiders defeated Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin on Main Event in September. Ivar continued their feud with The New Day by defeating Kofi Kingston in a Viking Rules match before returning as the company’s singles star.

Ivar is also out of action due to an injury, having been pulled from planned matches in May. The most recent update was a statement he issued, stating that he was still considering his options, including whether or not to undergo surgery.

Erik returned to the ring at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, as shown below.