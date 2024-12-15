Photo: Brock Lesnar And Sable Attend Canadian Country Music Show

Canadian musician Michelle Wright took to her official Twitter (X) account and revealed former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and his wife, Sable, attended her show.
Wright shared a picture with Lesnar and Sable from the event with the caption, “Thanks Regina for a fantastic night. Nice to have Brock Lesnar (American professional wrestler) & his lovely wife Rena (known as Sable, a professional wrestler) at the show. Darn it, I missed out on the picture but they sure are good folks. @thejasonmccoy @doc_walker”
You can check out the post below.
— Michelle Wright (@thewrightmusic) December 9, 2024