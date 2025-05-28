Photo: Chad Gable Shares Post-Match Injury Photo After WWE RAW Loss

Following his hard-fought battle on this week’s episode of WWE RAW, Chad Gable took to Twitter/X to share a photo of the aftermath — showing visible damage above his left eye. The image came with a fitting caption: “You should see the other guys.”

You should see the other guys. pic.twitter.com/6LOQS7qSsx — Chad Gable (@WWEGable) May 27, 2025

Gable competed in a Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Triple Threat Match against Penta and Dragon Lee of the LWO. Despite an intense showing, Gable was unable to secure the victory.

The bout took place just two days after Saturday Night’s Main Event, marking a demanding stretch for Gable, who has been on a relentless pursuit of championship opportunities with American Made.

Though he didn’t advance in the tournament, the photo underscores the grit and resilience that fans have come to admire in Gable — and suggests this won’t be the last we see of him in the hunt for Money in the Bank glory.