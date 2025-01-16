Photo: Charlotte Flair Backstage At WWE NXT

WWE NXT made headlines with appearances from main roster stars, including Tag Team Champions Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano, as well as Bayley, who is set to challenge Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton on Friday’s SmackDown.

Charlotte Flair was also spotted backstage at the event. Flair has been out of action since December 2023 after suffering a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus during a match with Asuka on WWE SmackDown. The injury occurred when Flair executed a corner spot, appeared to twist awkwardly, and immediately clutched her knee. WrestleVotes recently reported that Flair’s return is imminent.

With the Royal Rumble just weeks away, it seems WWE is reserving her comeback for the iconic event. Flair added to the buzz by sharing a photo on Twitter alongside NXT stars Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend, fueling excitement about her return.