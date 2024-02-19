Photo: Cora Jade Reveals Her New Look

As Cora Jade finds herself on the sidelines during a challenging period in her life and career, she is maintaining her cool.

The WWE NXT star will be out for several months, if not a year, after suffering an injury while challenging Lyra Valkyria for the Women’s Title in the main event of an NXT live event last month.

The top star sustained a knee injury, forcing the match to be halted. The referee and doctors checked on her before assisting her to the back.

Jade had just returned to NXT TV in December, following a four-month absence. She’s on the shelf with a torn ACL.

Jade showed off her new hairstyle in the following Instagram post: