Photo: Mickie James Backstage At WWE NXT

As PWMania.com previously reported, multi-time WWE Women’s Champion “The Queen” Charlotte Flair, who has been out of in-ring action since December 2023 after suffering a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus in a match with Asuka on an episode of SmackDown, was spotted backstage on last Tuesday night’s episode of NXT.

Flair was not the only veteran on NXT last Tuesday night as Karmen Petrovic took to her Twitter (X) account and shared a photo of herself with former multiple-time TNA Knockouts World Champion and WWE Women’s Champion Mickie James. According to PWInsider.com, James was in town for the upcoming A&E WWE series, WWE LFG (Legends & Future Greats).

Petrovic wrote in the caption, “with the godmother herself 🥰😍🫶🏼”

You can check out Petrovic’s post below.