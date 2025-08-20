Photo: Natalya Spotted With Arm In Sling After Match On WWE RAW

This past Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW featured reigning Women’s Intercontinental Champion “The Man” Becky Lynch successfully defending her title against WWE legend Natalya.

Lynch won the match via submission, employing her signature Dis-Arm-Her finisher.

Recently, a photo was shared on Twitter (X) by DS of Ring the Belle, showing Natalya with her arm in a sling.

It is currently unclear whether Natalya’s injury is legitimate or if she is selling her loss from Monday night’s show.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.