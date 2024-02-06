Photo: New WWE Elimination Chamber Perth PLE Promotional Material Revealed

WWE is set to hold their 2024 Elimination Chamber Perth Premium Live Event on Saturday, February 24th from the Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia, with a start time of 5AM ET/2AM PT.

New promotional material has been released for the event, and it features Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day, World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins, United States Champion Logan Paul, “The EST Of WWE” Bianca Belair and “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes.

You can check out the promotional material below: