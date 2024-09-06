Photo: New WWE SmackDown Logo Revealed

WWE Friday Night SmackDown is about to get a new timeslot and logo.

SmackDown will debut on USA Network on Friday, September 13, earlier than expected, following the two sides’ announcement of a five-year deal for when SmackDown’s rights with FOX expire.

Originally, the show was scheduled to move in October. Due to college football, FOX planned to move several SmackDown episodes in September to FS1. USA agreed to take SmackDown earlier.

The network is in more US homes than FS1. This comes before Raw leaves the United States for Netflix in January, and NXT moves to the CW Network in October. As is customary for network premieres, SmackDown will have a full card.

As seen below, the USA Network website features a new SmackDown logo. WWE.com has yet to display the logo.