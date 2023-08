As PWMania.com previously reported, Seth Rollins was among those who paid tribute to the late Windham Rotunda aka Bray Wyatt on social media.

During this week’s WWE RAW episode, Rollins once more honored Wyatt by wearing The Fiend’s sideplate on his World Heavyweight Title.

During his in-ring promo, Rollins also used Wyatt’s “yowie wowie” line.

You can check out a photo of the side clips below: