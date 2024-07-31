Photo: Shane McMahon With AEW President Tony Khan

As PWMania.com previously reported, Tony Khan had a private meeting with Shane McMahon this week.

A photo of the duo surfaced online which you can check out below:

Fightful Select is reported that the two met privately during the afternoon hours on Monday, July 29, 2024, at a private airport in Arlington, Texas.

At the private meeting on 7/29, the two “discussed possibilities moving forward.”

The AEW and ROH President has noted he has been “open” to the idea of working with the son of the former longtime WWE Chairman, however he claimed reports that talks between the two had taken place were untrue.

Most within AEW were completely unaware that a meeting took place between the two as of Tuesday, July 30, 2024.