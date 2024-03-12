Photos: Arianna Grace Raises $5,000 With Charity Car Wash

WWE NXT’s resident beauty pageant queen raised money for a good cause this week.
On Tuesday, WWE NXT Superstar Arianna Grace took to social media to comment on raising $5,000 by doing a charity car wash on Monday.
“Yesterday afternoon was well spent,” she wrote via X. “I raised $5000 washing cars for charity!!!!”
Grace continued, “Thanks to all those who supported – P.S. watch WWE NXT tonight! 💕 #missNXT.”
Check out photos from Arianna Grace’s charity car wash via the X post embedded below.
Yesterday afternoon was well spent! I raised $5000 washing cars for charity!!!! Thanks to all those who supported 🥹 P.S. watch #wwenxt tonight! 💕 #missNXT pic.twitter.com/tDErmgywaw
— Arianna Grace (@AriannaGraceWWE) March 12, 2024