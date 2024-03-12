Photos: Arianna Grace Raises $5,000 With Charity Car Wash

WWE NXT’s resident beauty pageant queen raised money for a good cause this week.

On Tuesday, WWE NXT Superstar Arianna Grace took to social media to comment on raising $5,000 by doing a charity car wash on Monday.

“Yesterday afternoon was well spent,” she wrote via X. “I raised $5000 washing cars for charity!!!!”

Grace continued, “Thanks to all those who supported – P.S. watch WWE NXT tonight! 💕 #missNXT.”

Check out photos from Arianna Grace’s charity car wash via the X post embedded below.