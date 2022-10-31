Photos: Damian Priest Gets New Ink

Damian Priest has received the biggest push of his career as a member of WWE’s The Judgment Day alongside Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio.

Priest has numerous tattoos, and over the weekend he added to his collection. He revealed on Instagram that he got a tattoo of a skull with the letters ‘CDMX’ written on its head.

At one point while getting his new tattoo, as can be seen below, Ripley was applying his makeup.

A six-man tag team match between The O.C. (Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and AJ Styles) and Judgment Day (Priest, Balor, and Mysterio) has been scheduled for this Saturday’s Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

You can check out photos of Priest’s new ink below: