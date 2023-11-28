Photos: Dixie Carter With Several WWE Stars At This Week’s RAW

As noted, Dixie Carter was backstage at this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN.

The former TNA IMPACT Wrestling President was hanging out with friends at the show, and even posed for pictures before the taping began with the likes of Cody Rhodes, Nick Aldis, Bruce Prichard, Chelsea Green, Drake Maverick and others.

Check out the photos below.

🚨🚨🚨¡ÚLTIMA HORA!🚨🚨🚨 PWInsider confirma que la ex dueña de TNA, Dixie Carter, se encuentra backstage visitando en la WWE. Dixie Carter!!! Backstage en WWE!!!! El 2023 está intenso!!! pic.twitter.com/qehVzVeZh4 — Lucha Libre Online (@luchalibreonlin) November 28, 2023

Dixie Carter is backstage at RAW what lol pic.twitter.com/ucFKxmcceY — Julian Weeks (@JulianWks) November 28, 2023