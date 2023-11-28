Photos: Dixie Carter With Several WWE Stars At This Week’s RAW

By
Matt Boone
-

As noted, Dixie Carter was backstage at this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN.

The former TNA IMPACT Wrestling President was hanging out with friends at the show, and even posed for pictures before the taping began with the likes of Cody Rhodes, Nick Aldis, Bruce Prichard, Chelsea Green, Drake Maverick and others.

Check out the photos below.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR