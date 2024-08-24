Photos: Dory Funk Jr. Survives Exploding Death Match At FMW-E Event In Japan

Dory Funk Jr., at age 83, continues to keep the hardcore wrestling legacy of the Funk family alive and well.

At the FMW-E Terry Funk Memorial & Atsushi Onita 50th Anniversary – Kawasaki Legend 2024 show at Fujitsu Kawasaki Stadium in Kawasaki, Kanagawa, Japan on Saturday, August 24, Funk Jr. teamed with Osamu Nishimura (52) for a Double Hell Current Explosion Death Match against Atsushi Onita and Raijin Yaguchi.

Nishimura went into the bout while going through stage 4 cancer of the tube that runs from the throat to the stomach that has spread to his brain.

Funk Jr. and Nishimura would end up securing the victory over Onita and Yaguchi at approximately the 13-minute mark of the match, after surviving multiple explosions.