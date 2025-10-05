Photos: Joe Hendry Appears At NXT Live Event

The “I Believe in Joe Hendry” phenomenon rolled into Gainesville, Florida, this past weekend, as the TNA star made yet another appearance at a WWE NXT live event. Hendry defeated Cutler James of the DarkState faction in singles action, continuing his strong run in NXT even as the highly publicized invasion storyline between the two companies intensifies.

Hendry has been one of the breakout stars of the historic WWE–TNA partnership, winning over fans in both promotions thanks to his viral entrance theme and charismatic presence. The former TNA World Champion has appeared multiple times on NXT television, competed in the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble, and even faced Randy Orton at WrestleMania.

Despite his success, Hendry’s loyalty has become a focal point of TNA’s ongoing storyline. Doubts about his allegiance led to his exclusion from Team TNA ahead of the highly anticipated “NXT vs. TNA Showdown” special. However, Hendry has vowed to attend the event regardless of his official status, hinting that fans may still see him involved in some capacity.

TNA President Carlos Silva recently addressed speculation about Hendry’s future amid reports of WWE’s interest in signing him full-time. “He is [under contract] until he’s not,” Silva said, keeping the door open for future developments.

Saturday’s Gainesville event also featured several other key matches, including Maxxine Dupri & Anthony Luke defeating Arianna Grace & Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo in mixed tag team action, Lola Vice scoring a win over Kali Armstrong, and the NXT Tag Team Champions DarkState successfully retaining their titles in a triple threat bout.

Hendry’s continued involvement in NXT live events signals that his presence will remain a major talking point as the WWE–TNA crossover storyline reaches its next chapter.