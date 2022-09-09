Photos: John Cena Shows Off His Latest Look, Growing a Goatee

Recently, John Cena has adopted a slightly new appearance.

The future inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame posted a few photos of himself on Twitter while he was attending the reopening of The Lounge at a Total Wine store. Cena is growing out his facial hair, as seen in the photos below, he has a goatee. There may be a connection between his upcoming film and television projects and his new look.

These days, Cena has a very full schedule. Even though he is currently working on the second season of “Peacemaker” for HBO Max, there has been talk about him returning to WWE. There was discussion about John Cena taking on Austin Theory when he made his appearance on Raw in July to celebrate his 20th year with the company.

Recent comments made by Theory to CBS Sports indicate that he is “pretty confident” that a match between himself and John Cena will take place at WrestleMania 39. If that turns out to be the case, then Cena will make his return to WWE television within a few months, right around the time of WrestleMania.

You can check out the photos of Cena’s current look below: