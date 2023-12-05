Photos: Liv Morgan With Simone Biles, Tony Shalhoub At NFL Game

By
Matt Boone
-

Liv Morgan was at an NFL game over the weekend.

WWE re-tweeted footage of the former women’s champion at the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs game at Lambeau Field.

The women’s wrestling star appeared alongside Simone Biles and Tony Shalhoub at the game.

Check out coverage of Liv Morgan at the game below.

