Photos: Marine Families Attend AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash In Oklahoma

AEW raised a lot of money for a good cause this week.

As noted, AEW partnered up with Jazwares and TBS Network to provide over $1 million in AEW Toys to Toys For Tots USA for the holiday season.

At the “Holiday Bash” annual special episode of AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday night at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK., several Marine families were in attendance.

Featured below are photos of them with some of the stars of AEW at the taping.

Also below is a tweet to an article covering the good cause from AEW for this year’s holiday season.