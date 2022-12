To celebrate the 2022 holiday season, Maryse shared themed photos with her social media followers.

In one photo, Maryse climbed a ladder to promote The Miz’s ladder match against Dexter Lumis with the caption “win and he’s in.”

In other photos, Maryse posed next to The Miz dressed up as Santa Claus with “naughty or nice” as the caption.

You can check out the photos below: