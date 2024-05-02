Women Set To Start Competing On WWE Speed

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque recently appeared on Spaces on Twitter (X), where he talked about a number of topics including how women will start competing on Speed as well, adding that this is another way to create great content for the WWE Universe.

Triple H said,“ It comes from short-form content. If we could take that feeling out process that talent have in the ring with each other and just have them go for broke right when the bell rings because they only have three minutes to get the job done. It makes for an exciting challenge for the guys. It makes for an exciting challenge for eventually what will be the women as well. So far, it’s been spectacular. The talent have really embraced this and gotten into the challenge of it. It’s been exciting for them and our fans as well.”

WWE Speed is a show that exclusively airs on X and it features wrestlers competing in matches with a three-minute time limit. The show is currently holding a tournament to crown the first-ever WWE Speed Champion.

You can check out Triple H’s comments below.

