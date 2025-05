On the post-WWE Backlash episode of SmackDown, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton successfully defended her title against former champion Nia Jax in a brutal match.

After the bout, Jax shared photos on her Instagram showcasing a severe cut she sustained during the fight.

In the caption, Jax quoted a line from the 2004 movie Dodgeball, saying, “Nobody makes me bleed my own blood.”

