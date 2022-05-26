Photos of AEW and Champs Custom Sneakers Inspired By AEW Stars

With the first iteration of the limited edition “Diadora x AEW” footwear collection, AEW, and Champs Sports are celebrating Pride Month.

Three more drops from the “Diadora x AEW” collection will be released later this year, starring The Young Bucks and other AEW stars.

The first pair of new sneakers will be available exclusively at Champs on Thursday morning at 10am ET. The sneakers will cost $120 each via the Champssports.com website. Photos of the sneakers can be seen below.

The following was issued on the new collaboration:

“Inspired by the AEW’s incredible LGBTQ+ talent, the Pride Month drop will feature a customized version of Diadora’s revolutionary trainer, N9002: a classic black nylon-suede upper of with a prismatic, multi-color overlay and an AEW logo on the back. The project was developed with the support of Foot Locker Inc.’s employee resource group called LACED WITH PRIDE, which is working to foster an inclusive work environment that supports LGBTQ+ individuals and their Allies through education and awareness.”

$25,000 will be donated to The Trevor Project, the world’s largest LGBTQ+ youth suicide prevention and crisis response organization.

This year, fans can expect four more releases as part of the “Diadora x AEW” multi-pronged collection. The first is presently in development with The Young Bucks, and the following three – Andrade, Santana, and Ortiz, The Lucha Bros. – will be released to commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month. HHM takes place from September 15 to October 15. Thus those three sneakers should be available then. The Bucks sneakers will most likely be available before then.