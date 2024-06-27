Photos: Roman Reigns Visits Children’s Hospital

As PWMania.com previously reported, Roman Reigns’ father, WWE Hall of Famer Sika Anoa’i (real name Leati Sika Amituana’i Anoaʻi), a member of The Wild Samoans, passed away this week. He was also the father of the late Matt “Rosey” Anoa’i. Sika passed away peacefully on June 25th.

In the WWE storyline, Solo Sikoa has progressed from being Roman Reigns’ enforcer before Reigns left to take time off following WrestleMania XL to wanting to be the new Tribal Chief. WWE’s long-term strategy is to make Sikoa the faction’s dominant force.

There is still no word on when Reigns will return to television. WWE had Solo say on television last week that Reigns would never return—obviously, a storyline. Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens will face The Bloodline at Money In The Bank.

Despite his father’s passing, Reigns spent time with patients at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, as shown below.