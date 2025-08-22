Pimpinela Escarlata Reportedly Suffers Injury At AAA TripleMania XXXIII

According to Luchablog, AAA star Pimpinela Escarlata sustained injuries during the Copa Bardahl Match at TripleMania XXXIII.

Reports indicate that Escarlata suffered injuries to both the shoulder and foot.

Escarlata had been scheduled to compete in a hair match, but the bout was first postponed and has now been canceled due to the injury.

At this time, there are no details on the severity of the injuries or how they may affect future bookings.

Further updates will be provided as they become available.