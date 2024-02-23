Pirates Disrupted WWE’s Travel Plans On Their Way To Australia

While hosting the media event for Saturday’s WWE Elimination Chamber PLE, Michael Cole revealed some interesting information about pirates.

WWE is hosting the show at Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia. This is WWE’s first trip to the country since 2018. The WWE previously held the Super Show-Down event at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia, featuring Triple H vs. The Undertaker.

The pre-show begins at 4 a.m. ET and the main card begins at 5 a.m. ET. Check out the card here.

The longtime WWE announcer revealed that real-life pirates influenced WWE’s plans to transport the structure to Perth.

“The structure, which took a month to get here. Originally, it was supposed to ship through the Suez Canal, but pirates ended those plans. So it was sent to Miami, transported via truck to Los Angeles, taken by ship to Sydney, and then by train to Perth, and now the Elimination Chamber is being constructed as we speak.”

You can check out the full video from the press event below: