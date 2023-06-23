Plans For More Major Stars To Appear On WWE NXT

Seth Rollins was the latest main roster star to go to NXT to work a match, successfully defending his WWE World Heavyweight Title against Bron Breakker on the first week of Gold Rush this past Tuesday night.

Breakker issued the challenge in a backstage segment two weeks ago. Rollins responded to the challenge in a pre-recorded video last week.

Rollins joins AJ Styles, Johnny Gargano, Natalya, The Miz, Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin, Dana Brooke, and other main roster stars in heading to NXT to work with the younger talent, an idea proposed by WWE CEO Nick Khan in order to boost NXT ratings.

The idea of Ronda Rousey working a singles match or defending the Women’s Tag Team Titles with Shayna Baszler was discussed in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, according to Dave Meltzer.

Meltzer wrote, “There are plans for more major stars to work NXT like Rollins did this week. One name that was at least talked about was Rousey, or perhaps even having Rousey & Baszler defend the women’s tag titles there.”

As of this writing, Rousey and Baszler do not have a Money in the Bank match scheduled for next Saturday.