Positive Dominik Mysterio Story From WWE SummerSlam 2024 Goes Viral

While Dominik Mysterio is a heel on WWE television, a nice article about him from the WWE SummerSlam 2024 weekend went viral on Facebook, receiving hundreds of shares and likes.

Zach Hunter shared the following statement on the Mania Club page:

“Dom Mysterio is absolutely the nicest human being on the planet… The nicest.

His meet and greet was the exact same time as Jey’s so I didn’t book both out of fear of not being able to see both superstars. But given Jey’s obvious baby face status, Dom’s line finished early and there were still 80 or so people in Jey’s line ahead of us.

I walked up to the front with Samuel and his friend and asked if I paid for it now, can Dom snap a quick photo with my boys? The lady politely said, Dom is all wrapped up, I’m sorry. Well he overheard the transaction and was like, no I’m not, I’m happy to take a photo.

The lady said: well he would have to pay for it first, otherwise his professional print wouldn’t register with our system. Dom quickly replied: that’s okay, he can go settle up with the cashier and I’ll kick it with my new boys here… he proceeds to have a 10 minute chill session with Samuel and his bud while I paid the cashier. Photo was then snapped, cool handshakes were made, Samuel was absolutely on cloud 9 when we got back in jey’s line.

Dom is easily top 3 on my favorite superstars list because of this. He will never know what it meant to Samuel!”